you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 08:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Puducherry passes resolution against CAA in Assembly

The opposition parties and the Governor said that it is not within the rights of a union territory to defy a Central Act and pass a resolution against it in the Assembly.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
The Congress government in Puducherry passed a resolution against the controversial act on February 12.

Commenting on the move, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said, “Resolution urging the Centre to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act has been passed in Puducherry Legislative Assembly.”

This move makes Puducherry the sixth government to formally pass a resolution against law. The state joins the ranks of West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh in passing out the anti-CAA resolution.

According to a report from India Today, AIADMK and All India NR Congress leaders boycotted the resolution, and were not present during the proceedings.

They had submitted a petition to the Speaker VP Sivakolundhu of the state Assembly on February 6, urging him to stop any discussion or resolution against CAA.

They had claimed it is not within the ambit of powers vested on Puducherry and “exceeds the powers of the Legislative Assembly under Government of Union Territories Act 1963”.

Bedi had written a letter to Narayanasamy on February 10, stating the Act passed the Centre is applicable to the union territory and he cannot question it.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 08:39 pm

tags #anti-CAA #Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 #Puducherry Chief Minister

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.