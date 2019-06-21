PUBG update 30 to feature Apex Legends' ping system

There’s no doubt Players Unknown Battle Ground, and Apex Legends are two of the biggest battle royale games around. In a bid to make up some ground on Fortnite, PUBG is taking a page out of Apex Legends’ playbook with the new update.

One of the best parts of Apex Legends is the game’s “Ping” system, which offers players a very convenient alternative to voice chat. The game’s Ping system allows players to notify allies about everything from enemy whereabouts to the location of weapons and equipment.

PUBG’s upcoming update will bring Apex Legends’ “Ping” system to Players Unknown Battle Ground, calling the feature “Radio Messages”. This new messaging system on PUBG will let players send short messages to teammates without using voice chat, according to the patch notes for Update #30.

The Radio Message system has already gone live on PUBG’s test servers. Players on the test servers can now hold down on the mouse wheel or F3 to access the Radio Messages wheel. The new system lets players do everything from asking allies for ammo, medkits and weapons to simply thanking teammates, quite similar to the ping system in Apex Legends. Players can choose from eight different types of messages on the wheel.

When Apex Legends released in February, its Ping system was cited as one of the best features in the game, enabling players to communicate without a mic. PUBG is also borrowing another feature from EA and Respawn’s popular battle royale. PUBG players will be able to grab onto the ledges to climb certain things rooftops and containers by holding down on the key they’ve mapped to jump (Ideally Spacebar).