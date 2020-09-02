PUBG Mobile turns top Twitter trend globally after India bans 118 Chinese apps

Within hours after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) announced a ban on popular mobile video game PUBG in India, PUBG Mobile has become the top Twitter trend in the world.

The Government of India banned 118 Chinese applications on September 2, after fresh skirmishes were reported in Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control bordering China. The government, however, claimed the decision was taken “to ensure safety, security, and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace”.



More than one lakh people have already tweeted about the PUBG ban, which does not come as a surprise since the immensely popular video game has nearly 33 million players in India alone. PUBG Mobile is also among the world’s top five smartphone games.





After #PUBG bans in India

Me to my friends: pic.twitter.com/SfTUoFJgrs

— Shyam Agarwal (@agshyam99) September 2, 2020

Earlier, in June, the government had banned 59 Chinese mobile apps including video sharing platform TikTok and online shopping platform Shein, over security concerns.