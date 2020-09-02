172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|pubg-mobile-turns-top-twitter-trend-globally-after-india-bans-118-chinese-apps-5790451.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at Making ETFs More Mutual webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 11:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PUBG Mobile turns top Twitter trend globally after India bans 118 Chinese apps

More than one lakh people have already tweeted about the PUBG ban, which does not come as a surprise since the immensely popular video game has nearly 33 million players in India alone.

Moneycontrol News

Within hours after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) announced a ban on popular mobile video game PUBG in India, PUBG Mobile has become the top Twitter trend in the world.

The Government of India banned 118 Chinese applications on September 2, after fresh skirmishes were reported in Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control bordering China. The government, however, claimed the decision was taken “to ensure safety, security, and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace”.



PUBG Mobile banned: Why has India barred the popular online game?

Close



More than one lakh people have already tweeted about the PUBG ban, which does not come as a surprise since the immensely popular video game has nearly 33 million players in India alone. PUBG Mobile is also among the world’s top five smartphone games.





Earlier, in June, the government had banned 59 Chinese mobile apps including video sharing platform TikTok and online shopping platform Shein, over security concerns.
First Published on Sep 2, 2020 11:08 pm

tags #Chinese app ban in india #PUBG ban #pubg banned in india

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.