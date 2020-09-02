PUBG Mobile turns top Twitter trend globally after India bans 118 Chinese apps

More than one lakh people have already tweeted about the PUBG ban, which does not come as a surprise since the immensely popular video game has nearly 33 million players in India alone.
Within hours after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) announced a ban on popular mobile video game PUBG in India, PUBG Mobile has become the top Twitter trend in the world.
The Government of India banned 118 Chinese applications on September 2, after fresh skirmishes were reported in Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control bordering China. The government, however, claimed the decision was taken “to ensure safety, security, and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace”.
After #PUBG bans in India
Me to my friends: pic.twitter.com/SfTUoFJgrs
— Shyam Agarwal (@agshyam99) September 2, 2020
#PUBGMOBILE banned
Girlfriends and parents pic.twitter.com/WyxFcl82Vu
— Bobo (@sapio_seru) September 2, 2020
On Man ki baat :-Video Dislike by students.
Now Man ki badhaas :- Pubg band by government#PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/xqRyAlawvN— keenee wadher (@keenee__143) September 2, 2020
Earlier, in June, the government had banned 59 Chinese mobile apps including video sharing platform TikTok and online shopping platform Shein, over security concerns.
After #PUBGMOBILE Ban In India #Indian Parents Right Now : pic.twitter.com/gbv2OqIwqc
— Ayush Tyagi (@TyagiThememer) September 2, 2020