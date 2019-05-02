PUBG Mobile to Fortnite: Six high-performance, value for money handsets for every budget

OnePlus 6T | Rs 32,999 | The OnePlus 6T is set to get a never before seen price cut, taking the 8GB variant to as low as Rs 32,999, which should bring the price of the 6GB variant even lower. While we strongly recommend waiting for the OnePlus 7 that's coming on the 14th of May; the 6T is a pretty over-the-top handset. Featuring a Snapdragon 845 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the OnePlus 6T will make short work of any game you throw at it, at any settings. The OnePlus 6T is also the only handset on this list to feature an OLED display, rather than the more traditional LCD panel. The OnePlus 6T is undoubtedly one of the best overall handsets you can buy, and if you're limited to a Rs 30,000 budget, you should definitely consider it.