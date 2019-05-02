App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 02, 2019 01:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PUBG Mobile to Fortnite: Six high-performance, value for money handsets for every budget

These six feature-heavy, performance focused smartphones can help make your gaming more enjoyable

Carlsen Martin
Realme 3 Pro | Rs 15,999 | The Realme 3 Pro ticks all the value for money boxes. The handset is powered by a premium mid-range Snapdragon 710 AIE chipset and 6GB of RAM. This smartphone also boasts Hyper Boost 2.0 for a flagship gaming experience. The Realme 3 Pro can run PUBG in high settings, while also offering support for Fortnite.
Realme 3 Pro | Rs 15,999 | The Realme 3 Pro ticks all the value for money boxes. The handset is powered by a premium mid-range Snapdragon 710 AIE chipset and 6GB of RAM. This smartphone also boasts Hyper Boost 2.0 for a flagship gaming experience. The Realme 3 Pro can run PUBG in high settings, while also offering support for Fortnite.
Honor Play | Rs 16,999 | The Honor Play is an excellent handset for gaming, it features a flagship-grade Kirin 970 SoC and 4/6GB of RAM depending on which variant you get. What you get in the Honor Play is excellent value for money with impressive performance, decent camera setup and excellent battery life.
Honor Play | Rs 16,999 | The Honor Play is an excellent handset for gaming, it features a flagship-grade Kirin 970 SoC and 4/6GB of RAM depending on which variant you get. What you get in the Honor Play is excellent value for money with impressive performance, decent camera setup and excellent battery life.
Poco F1 | Rs 19,999 | The Poco F1 is the ultimate flagship killer. In terms of gaming performance, the Poco F1 can do everything that a premium 2018 flagship handset can do, at a much lower price. The Snapdragon 845 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM will run all games on this handset on high settings. Outside gaming, the Poco F1 also boasts a more-than-decent camera and excellent battery life.
Poco F1 | Rs 19,999 | The Poco F1 is the ultimate flagship killer. In terms of gaming performance, the Poco F1 can do everything that a premium 2018 flagship handset can do, at a much lower price. The Snapdragon 845 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM will run all games on this handset on high settings. Outside gaming, the Poco F1 also boasts a more-than-decent camera and excellent battery life.
Nubia Red Magic | Rs 26,900 | Flying seemingly under the radar, the Nubia Red Magic smartphone may be a couple of generations old with a Red Magic 3 already announced. But there's no denying that this is still a pretty good handset. Packed with the Snapdragon 835 SoC, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the Red Magic won't have any problems when it comes to performance. If you're looking for an overall handset with excellent camera performance, than the Red Magic simply won't cut it, but for sheer heavy duty gaming, the Red Magic is more than up to the task.
Nubia Red Magic | Rs 26,900 | Flying seemingly under the radar, the Nubia Red Magic smartphone may be a couple of generations old with a Red Magic 3 already announced. But there's no denying that this is still a pretty good handset. Packed with the Snapdragon 835 SoC, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the Red Magic won't have any problems when it comes to performance. If you're looking for an overall handset with excellent camera performance, then the Red Magic simply won't cut it, but for sheer heavy duty gaming, the Red Magic is more than up to the task.
Asus ZenFone 5Z | Rs 27,999 | The Asus ZenFone 5Z is another top-of-the-line overall phone that offers impressive battery life coupled with excellent camera performance. But in terms of sheer power, the ZenFone 5Z is an absolute beast. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and 6GB of RAM are more than capable of running every game of maximum settings.
Asus ZenFone 5Z | Rs 27,999 | The Asus ZenFone 5Z is another top-of-the-line overall phone that offers impressive battery life coupled with excellent camera performance. But in terms of sheer power, the ZenFone 5Z is an absolute beast. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and 6GB of RAM are more than capable of running every game of maximum settings.
OnePlus 6T | Rs 32,999 | The OnePlus 6T is set to get a never before seen price cut, taking the 8GB variant to as low as Rs 32,999, which should bring the price of the 6GB variant even lower. While we strongly recommend waiting for the <a href="https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/trends/oneplus-7-pro-receives-an-a-displaymate-rating-3915621.html" target="_blank">OnePlus 7 that's coming on the 14th of May</a>; the 6T is a pretty over-the-top handset. Featuring a Snapdragon 845 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the OnePlus 6T will make short work of any game you throw at it, at any settings. The OnePlus 6T is also the only handset on this list to feature an OLED display, rather than the more traditional LCD panel. The OnePlus 6T is undoubtedly one of the best overall handsets you can buy, and if you're limited to a Rs 30,000 budget, you should definitely consider it.
OnePlus 6T | Rs 32,999 | The OnePlus 6T is set to get a never before seen price cut, taking the 8GB variant to as low as Rs 32,999, which should bring the price of the 6GB variant even lower. While we strongly recommend waiting for the OnePlus 7 that's coming on the 14th of May; the 6T is a pretty over-the-top handset. Featuring a Snapdragon 845 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the OnePlus 6T will make short work of any game you throw at it, at any settings. The OnePlus 6T is also the only handset on this list to feature an OLED display, rather than the more traditional LCD panel. The OnePlus 6T is undoubtedly one of the best overall handsets you can buy, and if you're limited to a Rs 30,000 budget, you should definitely consider it.
First Published on May 2, 2019 01:01 pm

tags #gaming #smartphones #Technology

