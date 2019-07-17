PUBG Mobile Season 8 update rolls out: New Weapons, Skins, Outfits

Season 8 of PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds aka PUBG has officially started on the mobile app. The new season introduces new outfits, weapons and skins based on the theme ‘Ocean’. The developers have started rolling out the latest update 0.13.5, which also includes a higher frame rate option of 60fps for high-end devices.

With the new season, PUBG Mobile now gets a new weapon called PP-19 Bizon. The new submachine gun uses 9mm bullets, like the UMP-9, UZI, and has 53-rounds in a magazine. However, it supports limited muzzles and sights.

The new update also introduces an HDR option that would render the game with better colours and a higher contrast ratio. To use this feature, players can go to Settings > Graphics and select HDR.

The new mode is suitable for phone sporting high-end performance specs. Even the UI has got an overhaul which has been redesigned to make it look more intuitive. The Classic mode results screen has been adjusted wherein the Ratings and Tier changes can be more visible to the screen.

As part of the Season 8 rewards, players would get an entire Season 8 outfit upon reaching the Gold Tier. They would also be rewarded with an AWM Season 8 skin, a special team-joining effect and name tags, a permanent season title after reaching Diamond, Crown and Ace Tiers, respectively.

Royale Pass (RP) missions, too, have commenced with Season 8. For RP missions, players can purchase the Elite Upgrade, and Elite Upgrade Plus passes. Elite Upgrade members would receive instant rewards worth 4,000 UC.

Elite Upgrade Plus users, on the other hand, would get up to rewards worth 10,000 UC that include 25 ranks, an Urban Scavenger Backpack skin, a Warning Sign QBZ skin and two new emotes called Triumphant Victory and Spawn Island Line Dance. Both these packs would cost 600 UC and 1,800 UC, respectively.