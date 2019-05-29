PUBG Mobile beta 0.13.0 rolls out with new Godzilla event, new weapon Bizon and more

PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds(PUBG) has released a new beta update for its mobile app. Beta update version 0.13.0 is being rolled out with a bunch of new features, weapons, and a stable Vikendi map.

One of the new additions to the game is the Godzilla event. Tencent, the developers of PUBG, has partnered with the upcoming movie Godzilla 2: King of the Monsters and have arranged a special event for promoting the film. For the event, PUBG has developed a special loading screen and added new avatars. While playing a match, users could find Godzilla’s footprints in Erangel near the Sosnovka Military Base. Users can also spot Godzilla in the Spawn Island.

The developers have also introduced another mode called Team DeathMatch. In this mode, two teams would battle against each other with unlimited respawns. At the end of the match, the team that has the most number of kills wins the match. Each game would last for up to 10 minutes.

The new beta update also brings in a stable Vikendi map. The snow map had been in beta since its launch last year. With a stable map now, players may experience lesser bugs and glitches while playing in Vikendi. A secret cave called new Podvosto has also been unlocked that has level 3 items and rare weapons like AWM and AUG3. However, to get these items, players would need to ride on a snowmobile or bike to enter the cave.

A new weapon called Bizon has been introduced in the game. The new gun, which is already available in the PC version of the game, uses 9mm bullets and is currently exclusive to Vikendi and Erangel.

Lastly, a Kar98K skin called Terror Fang has been added. Other new additions include an abandoned factory in Zombie mode, MVP emote, and new male voices.