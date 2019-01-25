PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 beta rolled out: Resident Evil 2 collaboration brings Zombie Mode, new themes, gameplay

Online battle royale game Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is rolling out a 0.11.0 update patch (beta) on its mobile platform. The update collaborates Resident Evil 2 into the game and comes with Zombie Mode in gameplay.

The update has been rolled out in beta mode and had been highly anticipated since PUBG launched a teaser in December 2018. Update 0.11.0 beta can be downloaded here.

Here’s what’s new in PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 beta:

The beta update incorporates several changes including themes based on Resident Evil 2, new weather mode among others. However, the most significant update is PUBG Mobile’s Zombie Mode.

Officially called Sunset, the Zombie Mode will be a time-limited event where users will not only to combat other players but will also fight zombies and bosses from Resident Evil 2. Dead zombies will yield in resources which can be used by players in the game. Sunset will be available only Erangel map.

Other key updates include Moonlight weather mode in Vikendi, push-to-talk feature in between matches, Arcade mode Sanhok.

Full patch notes are as listed below:-

• Added RE2: Sunset, a new time-limited event mode. Fight to survive as usual on Erangel, but Zombies and Bosses from Resident Evil 2 will also spawn on the map! Kill them to get resources and items.• Added Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and music.• Added weather: Moonlight to Vikendi.• Added Personal Spaces, where player information and Connections are displayed. Select a friend with Synergy 400 or above as Partner to stand by your side in your Space!• Added push-to-talk chat in matches.• Sanhok is now available in Arcade - Quick Match.• Added a PC feature: damage stacking outside of safe zone. The further away players are from the safe zone, the more damage they take.• Added feature form our PC counterpart: Air raid adjustment. In Sanhok and Vinkendi, the size of the air raid area is reduced as the safe zone reduces in size.