you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 30, 2020 07:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PSEB 5th, 8th and 10th result 2020 declared: Here's how to check

PSEB declares results for Classes 5, 8, 10 results online


Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared results of class 5, 8 and 10 on its website.

The results are available at pseb.ac.in.

Here's how to check:

Students will need their board exam roll numbers in order to check their results for PSEB 5th, 8th or 10th results for 2020.

First, log in to pseb.ac.in

Click on your respective result link, i.e. Class 5, 8 or 10

Enter Board exam roll number

Click Submit

However, students can only check their grades on pseb.ac.in for their PSEB class 5, 8 or 10 results. The marksheets will be available from students' respective schools.

 

 

First Published on May 30, 2020 07:01 am

