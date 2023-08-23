English
    Proud that Chandrayaan-3 was made in India, says Sudha Murty

    Chandrayaan-3: India's Moon mission touched down on the lunar south pole, making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 24, 2023 / 08:25 AM IST
    "Extremely happy and particularly proud that it was made in India," said Sudha Murthy to Moneycontrol.

    Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty took pride in Chandrayaan-3's successful landing.

    India joins the US, Russia and China as the fourth nation to achieve a moon landing. PM Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO for executing the mission.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Aug 23, 2023 09:28 pm

