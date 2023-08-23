Proud that Chandrayaan-3 was made in India, says Sudha Murty

Chandrayaan-3: "Extremely happy and particularly proud that it was made in India," Sudha Murthy told Moneycontrol.

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty took pride in Chandrayaan-3's successful landing.

India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

India joins the US, Russia and China as the fourth nation to achieve a moon landing. PM Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO for executing the mission.