Propose Day: Wishes, greetings, messages, pics, images, quotes, WhatsApp status

Moneycontrol News
Feb 08, 2023 / 08:16 AM IST

Propose Day marks the second day of Valentine Week

Propose Day is celebrated annually on February 8. The second day of Valentine Week is all about letting your loved ones know how much they mean to you. Whether you have been meaning to ask out that someone special, or whether you want to get down on one knee to propose to your longtime partner, Propose Day is the best time to do it. This unofficial holiday is preceded by Rose Day and succeeded by Chocolate Day in the Valentine Week. This week culminates with Valentine’s Day on February 14, which is a holiday dedicated to celebrating love.

Valentine Week is typically marked with an exchange of gifts, flowers and chocolates. Many also use it as an opportunity to express their feelings.

Here are some Propose Day wishes, messages, greetings, pics and images you can share on February 8:

Roses are red, violets are blue
My love for you is forever true