Propose Day: Wishes, greetings, messages, pics, images, quotes, WhatsApp status

Propose Day is celebrated annually on February 8. The second day of Valentine Week is all about letting your loved ones know how much they mean to you. Whether you have been meaning to ask out that someone special, or whether you want to get down on one knee to propose to your longtime partner, Propose Day is the best time to do it. This unofficial holiday is preceded by Rose Day and succeeded by Chocolate Day in the Valentine Week. This week culminates with Valentine’s Day on February 14, which is a holiday dedicated to celebrating love.

Valentine Week is typically marked with an exchange of gifts, flowers and chocolates. Many also use it as an opportunity to express their feelings.

Here are some Propose Day wishes, messages, greetings, pics and images you can share on February 8:

Roses are red, violets are blue

My love for you is forever true

Life without you by my side is devoid of colour. On Propose Day, will you make me the happiest person on Earth by accepting my proposal? Come and grow old with me, the best is yet to be

Happy Propose Day, sweetheart

With this ring and a heart full of love, I ask you to be my partner in this journey of life With you by my side, the world looks a little brighter, life seems better and love abounds. On Propose Day, I promise to stand by you in good times and bad, in sickness and in health, in happiness and sadness and whatever life throws at us, we'll conquer together. Life is meaningless without my person by my side. Thank you for standing with me through thick and thin. In a world full of darkness, you've brought be light

In a life full of misery, you’ve sparked joy

On Propose Day, will you promise to stay with me forever? I remember the moment I met you, I knew we would be perfect together. Several years down the line, looks like I was right.

