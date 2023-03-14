 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prohibition on cards for online pharmacies, health ministry sets the ball rolling for regulation

Ayushman Kumar
Mar 14, 2023 / 05:46 PM IST

The government has amended the provisions of operating an e-pharmacy in the draft of the New Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill, 2023. The bill has been sent for inter-ministerial discussions.

The Union health ministry is deliberating on steps to regulate e-pharmacies, under which a permanent ban is also being contemplated as an option. This is because some online pharmacies are accused of violating norms of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and breaching data privacy rules, a government source said.

“We are not in favour of e-pharmacies. We believe there are some key concerns emerging from their functioning and it needs to be addressed,” a top official of the ministry said.

The official said the collection of data based on patterns of medicine consumption can be harmful and can be misused by online retailers.

“There is a rampant increase in antibiotic intake which may enhance antimicrobial resistance due to unregulated consumption. There is also a concern of predatory pricing which can impact retail pharmacy,” the source added.