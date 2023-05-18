Professor fails most of his class after ChatGPT claims it wrote their papers

A professor failed half his class alleging they used ChatGPT to plagiarise their assignments

A professor in Texas reportedly failed a majority of his class after ChatGPT falsely claimed it had written their assignments for them.

Dr Jared Mumm, a teacher of agricultural classes at Texas A&M University, sent students an email saying he had given many students a zero after running their assignments through ChatGPT.

“In grading your last three assignments I have opened my own account on Chat GTP. I copy and paste your responses in this account and Chat GTP will tell me if the program generated the content,” Mumm wrote in the email, a screenshot of which was shared on Reddit. The professor misspelled ChatGPT in his email.

“I put everyone’s last three assignments through two separate times and if they were both claimed by Chat GTP you received a zero,” he informed his students.

As a result, half the class received a zero as their final grade and the university withheld graduation diplomas for them, Rolling Stone reported. The issue has generated outrage and resentment among students who claim they did not use AI to complete their assignments. The Reddit user who shared a screenshot of the email said her fiancé was part of the class and had never heard of ChatGPT, but her diploma had been held back.

“The situation is happening to my fiancé and 14 of her classmates. She reached out to me very upset yesterday after she had already graduated because they were withholding her diploma due to this. She was particularly upset because she has never heard of ChatGPT before,” the Reddit user told PCMag.



ChatGPT maker OpenAI has itself noted that the chatbot is not reliable at detecting when text is written by AI, The Independent reported. Moreover, The Washington Post has also reported on how ChatGPT, with a little encouragement, can make false claims and even fabricate entire sources.

Texas A&M University said that no students were barred from graduating, but diplomas for some were held back until investigation is completed.

“The professor in question is working individually with a few students regarding their last written assignments,” Texas A&M told PCMag. “No students failed the class or were barred from graduating as a result of this issue. The professor is working with the students to determine whether AI was used to write their assignments and, if so, at what level," the university said in a statement.