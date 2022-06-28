Professionals in South India crack the most jokes in office, finds study

Over 76 per cent of professionals in India who took part in a study agree that "cracking a joke" at work is good for office culture, but 56 per cent consider it to be "unprofessional", said online professional network LinkedIn.

The report also stated that professionals in South India crack the most jokes in the country, with over 43 per cent doing so at least once a day, followed by professionals in the western (38 per cent), eastern (37 per cent), northern (36 per cent) and northeastern (33 per cent) parts of the country.

The study, conducted on 2,188 professionals in India, found that 90 per cent of professionals surveyed felt that humour is the most under-used and undervalued emotion at work. Globally, Indian and Italian workers come out on top as the funniest workers, with over 38 per cent cracking a joke at least once a day.

Australian workers (29 per cent) emerged as the least funny compared to Germans (36 per cent), Brits (34 per cent), Dutch (33 per cent) and the French (32 per cent), the LinkedIn report stated.

The survey also found that a majority of employees feel that showing more emotions at work makes them more productive.

More than 76 per cent professionals in India feel more comfortable expressing their emotions at work post-pandemic and 87 per cent of the employees interviewed agreed that showing more emotions at work makes them more productive and boosts feelings of belonging.

However, 70 per cent professionals believed there is a stigma around sharing feelings at work. The report also said that over a quarter of professionals in India are still worried about wearing their hearts on their sleeves out of a fear of looking weak (27 per cent), unprofessional (25 per cent) and being judged (25 per cent).

According to the report, 79 per cent women professionals agreed that they are often judged more in comparison to men when they share their emotions at work.

(With inputs from PTI)