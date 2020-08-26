Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remembers Mother Teresa, recalls what she told her after Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination

On August 26, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra recounted Mother Teresa on her 110th birth anniversary on August 26. Vadra recalled an incident when Mother Teresa met the Gandhi family after the former prime minister and her father Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in 1991. She took to Twitter to share pictures of her working with the Sisters of the Missionaries of Charity.

Along with the pictures, Vadra wrote, "Shortly after my father was killed, Mother Teresa came to see us. I had fever. She sat by my bedside, held my hand, and said 'Come and work with me',"



Touching on some memories Vadra wrote, "I did so for many years, and owe her a great debt of gratitude for the abiding friendship of all the MC (Missionaries of Charity) sisters who continue to show me the path of selfless service and love."

Special prayers were held at the Mother House in Kolkata, the global headquarters of the Missionaries of Charity, on the 110th birth anniversary of St Teresa of Calcutta. The entry of visitors was restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mother Teresa was born on August 26, 1910 in Skopje, presently the capital of North Macedonia, to a family of Albanians. She left home at a young age and came to India in 1929 with the Loreto nuns. She left the congregation in the late 1940s and started the Missionaries of Charity to work among the poor.

Mother Teresa died on September 5, 1997, in the city, which she had made her home. She was canonized on September 4, 2016 by Pope Francis at the Vatican.

--With inputs from PTI