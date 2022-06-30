Priyanka Chopra’s homeware brand trolled for ‘ludicrous’ pricing: ‘I went broke just looking’

Priyanka Chopra says her recently-launched homeware brand, Sona Home, was born of her desire to bring a piece of India to the United States – but while $400 for a tablecloth might not raise eyebrows in the Land of Liberty, the actor’s fans back in her home country were left stunned by the pricing of her products.

At Sona Home, which is currently available only in the United States and Canada, a single dinner plate retails for $60 (Rs 4,700), while a table cloth can go up to a staggering $398 (Rs 31,000).



Another shared a picture of Sona Home cutlery, joking that one would be left with no money for milk or tea after buying their cup and saucer set, priced at $68 or Rs 5,300. Priyanka Chopra launched Sona Home with Maneesh K Goyal. “Indian culture is known for its hospitality, it’s all about community and bringing people together...and for me that is the ethos of Sona Home,” she wrote while introducing the brand.