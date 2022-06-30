Priyanka Chopra’s homeware brand trolled for ‘ludicrous’ pricing: ‘I went broke just looking’

Priyanka Chopra's homeware brand, Sona Home, is inspired by her Indian roots (Image credit: priyankachopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra says her recently-launched homeware brand, Sona Home, was born of her desire to bring a piece of India to the United States – but while $400 for a tablecloth might not raise eyebrows in the Land of Liberty, the actor’s fans back in her home country were left stunned by the pricing of her products.

At Sona Home, which is currently available only in the United States and Canada, a single dinner plate retails for $60 (Rs 4,700), while a table cloth can go up to a staggering $398 (Rs 31,000).

In the United States, this pricing, while certainly upscale, may not necessarily be considered exorbitant if one keeps purchasing power parity in mind – but Indians on social media were shocked by the prices and lost no time in making their opinion known.

On a popular Bollywood subreddit, one person wrote: “I went broke just scrolling through those prices.”

“We have gone from foreigners ripping off people by exoticizing Indian culture and selling things at ludicrous prices to Indians ripping off people by exoticizing Indian culture and seeing things at ludicrous prices,” another Redditor opined.

“If anyone pays $400 for a tablecloth, they deserve that level of highway robbery,” a third said.

Opinion was similar on Twitter, where one user said they aspired to be rich enough to afford a table cloth worth Rs 30,000.



I wanna be rich to a point where I can casually buy a SONA HOME tablecloth worth 30K INR





Itna mahenga cup saucer kharidega tho Chai Patti, doodh waghera ke liye paisa nahin bachega!!

— NitWiterazzi (@NitWiterazzi) June 22, 2022