    Priyanka Chopra’s homeware brand trolled for ‘ludicrous’ pricing: ‘I went broke just looking’

    At Sona Home, which is currently available only in the United States and Canada, a single dinner plate retails for $60 (Rs 4,700), while a table cloth can go up to a staggering $398 (Rs 31,000).

    June 30, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST
    Priyanka Chopra's homeware brand, Sona Home, is inspired by her Indian roots (Image credit: priyankachopra/Instagram)


    Priyanka Chopra says her recently-launched homeware brand, Sona Home, was born of her desire to bring a piece of India to the United States – but while $400 for a tablecloth might not raise eyebrows in the Land of Liberty, the actor’s fans back in her home country were left stunned by the pricing of her products.

    At Sona Home, which is currently available only in the United States and Canada, a single dinner plate retails for $60 (Rs 4,700), while a table cloth can go up to a staggering $398 (Rs 31,000).







    In the United States, this pricing, while certainly upscale, may not necessarily be considered exorbitant if one keeps purchasing power parity in mind – but Indians on social media were shocked by the prices and lost no time in making their opinion known.

    On a popular Bollywood subreddit, one person wrote: “I went broke just scrolling through those prices.”

    “We have gone from foreigners ripping off people by exoticizing Indian culture and selling things at ludicrous prices to Indians ripping off people by exoticizing Indian culture and seeing things at ludicrous prices,” another Redditor opined.

    “If anyone pays $400 for a tablecloth, they deserve that level of highway robbery,” a third said.

    Opinion was similar on Twitter, where one user said they aspired to be rich enough to afford a table cloth worth Rs 30,000.


    Another shared a picture of Sona Home cutlery, joking that one would be left with no money for milk or tea after buying their cup and saucer set, priced at $68 or Rs 5,300.

    Priyanka Chopra launched Sona Home with Maneesh K Goyal. “Indian culture is known for its hospitality, it’s all about community and bringing people together...and for me that is the ethos of Sona Home,” she wrote while introducing the brand.
