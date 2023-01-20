Priyanka Chopra opens up about her surrogacy: ‘it was necessary’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy in January 2022 (Image credit: @priyankachopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas faced a barrage of hate last January when she announced, via an Instagram post, that she and her husband Nick Jonas had welcomed a baby through surrogacy. Much of the criticism, predictably, was directed towards Chopra Jonas, and less so towards her husband.

One year on, the Quantico star has opened up about the criticism she faced for having a baby via surrogate, her daughter Malti Marie, her “atypical” upbringing and her career straddling two continents and more in an interview with Vogue.

Addressing the hate she faced, Priyanka Chopra Jonas said, “I’ve developed a tough hide when people talk about me. But it’s so painful when they talk about my daughter. I’m like, ‘Keep her out of it.’”

“I had medical complications,” she explained, talking about the circumstances of her surrogacy. “this was a necessary step, and I’m so grateful I was in a position where I could do this.”

Malti Marie was delivered a trimester before her due date – a premature delivery that can often result in long-term health issues for the baby.

“I was in the OR [operating room] when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand,” Chopra Jonas recalled. “Nick and I were both standing there as they [the intensive care nurses] intubated her. I don’t know how they even found what they needed [in her tiny body] to intubate her,” she said, adding her gratitude for the nurses.

“I didn’t know if she would make it or not,” the actor continued, recounting the three months that she and her husband spent shuttling between hospitals and their Los Angeles home.