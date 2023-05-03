Priyanka Chopra on the botched nose surgery that almost ended her career

Priyanka Chopra, 40, had to undergo a nose surgery early on in her career (Image credit: @priyankachopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra says she slipped into “deep depression” after a botched surgery almost ended her career. During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Monday, the Aitraaz actor recalled the time when, early on in her career, she had to undergo a surgery to remove a polyp in her nasal cavity.

The procedure, however, altered the appearance of her face in a way Chopra had not anticipated. She revealed on The Howard Stern Show that she was fired from three films after the botched nose surgery, describing it as a “dark phase” of her career.

“This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression,” she said, adding that she believed her Bollywood career “was over before it started.” Conscious about her appearance, the former Miss World even stopped stepping out of her house.

Eventually, it was her father who helped her gather the courage to go under the knife for a corrective surgery. “I was terrified of that, but he was like, ‘I will be in the room with you.’ He held my hands through it and helped me build back my confidence,” Priyanka Chopra revealed.

The 40-year-old actor added a word of appreciation for director Anil Sharma, who did not cut her out of his project. “I was supposed to play this lead, and I was shifted to a supporting character. That filmmaker was very kind. He, while the tide was against me, said, ‘It will be a small part but give it your all.’ And I did,” Chopra recalled.

Sharma has spoken about this incident in the past. According to a Hindustan Times report, Sharma said that he got angry when he saw Chopra’s nose, which she explained would take six to seven months to heal. The actor and her mother also returned the cheque to Sharma, but they did eventually end up working together.