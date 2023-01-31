Priyanka Chopra reveals her daughter’s face in her first public appearance

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter has made her first public appearance at the age of one. Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was photographed with her parents in Los Angeles during the Jonas Brothers' Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday, January 30.

This is the first time that Malti Marie has been photographed in public. Although she regularly shared photos of her daughter on Instagram, Priyanka Chopra, 40, always made sure that Malti’s face was not visible in the photographs.

The one-year-old was photographed at an event to celebrate the Hollywood Walk of Fame star that the Jonas Brothers have received. She was seen in a Kevin and Joe Jonas were also present with their families at the ceremony.

Nick, 30, gave a shout-out to his wife and daughter during his speech. “To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm, and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift. I love being a parent with you,” he said.

"Malti Marie, I can't wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends," the former boy band member added, as reported by Page Six. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter via a surrogate in January 2022. The Quantico actor had opened up about the negative scrutiny she faced for her decision to have a baby via surrogacy in an interview with Vogue earlier this month.

Google legal executive laid off at 2 am while feeding his newborn “I’ve developed a tough hide when people talk about me. But it’s so painful when they talk about my daughter. I’m like, ‘Keep her out of it,’” she said.