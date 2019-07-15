Privacy under threat? Google admits workers listened to AI speaker commands

Millions of people across the world use Google’s smart speaker devices. Since the launch of the product in 2016, people have used it at home and at work, to listen to music or ask basic, trivial questions or give commands including booking a taxi ride, which would require one to divulge their home address.

This shouldn’t have been a problem if Google workers didn’t eavesdrop on our conversations. In what came as a shocker to most people, Google has admitted that some of its contractors were in fact found to have access to home device recordings.

Despite repeatedly assuring customers that though the Google smart speakers and Google Assistant data may get recorded and stored but none of it can be accessed by the employees, the tech giant failed to provide data privacy. Google Holland had even made a YouTube video stating that customer commands are stored for analysis, but no one ever eavesdrops.

However, the truth came to light on July 11, when the company itself admitted that their contract workers had listened to the Dutch recordings on the Google Assistant, reported Belgian public broadcaster VRT.

While the breach is being investigated by the company, they have stated that Google Assistant audio clips are recorded automatically and sometimes contractors listen to them only to gauge language patterns and accents better.

While Google can take down this feature in the future, they warned that doing so would amount to Google Assistant losing its touch of personalisation.

As per a report by Wired, a Google spokesperson said barely 0.2% of all the stored recordings were accessed by the workers for transcription, and that none of them could be used to identify the user.

However, according to the VRT report, the leaked recordings contained identifiable information, such as names of persons, their home address, etc.

Notably, the eavesdropping flouts the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation that regulates the control that tech companies operating in the EU can have on consumer data.