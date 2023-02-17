Viral video: Prithvi Shaw ‘attacked’ for denying selfies to influencer Sapna Gill

Cricketer Prithvi Shaw came to blows with a social media influencer in the early hours of Wednesday in Mumbai. Footage of the incident has gone massively viral online, racking up more than 5 million views on Twitter alone.

According to police officials, Prithvi Shaw’s car was attacked with a baseball bat, allegedly after he refused to take selfies with influencer Sapna Gill.

Shaw had gone to the hotel located near the domestic airport at Santacruz for dinner with his businessman friend when the fight occurred, an official quoted by news agency PTI said.

A complaint in this connection was lodged by Shaw's friend and flatmate Ashish Yadav, who runs a cafe. Yadav has been staying with Shaw at Bandra since the last three years, he said.

The Oshiwara Police arrested Sapna Gill and booked seven others on Thursday after the complaint was filed. They have been booked on charges of rioting and extortion.

The PTI report said that Shaw initially agreed to pose for a selfie with Gill inside the hotel where he was having dinner. However, when she insisted on taking more pictures, the Delhi Capitals cricketer refused to oblige. After that, the accused started arguing and misbehaving with him, police said.

Moneycontrol News