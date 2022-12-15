 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Prince Harry says William ‘screamed and shouted’ over his royal family exit

AFP
Dec 15, 2022 / 05:27 PM IST

Prince Harry accused his brother William of a furious response to his plans to quit royal life but insisted he had few regrets about leaving in final docuseries episodes out on Thursday.

Prince Harry is reportedly no longer on speaking terms with elder brother William

Prince Harry accused his brother William of a furious response to his plans to quit royal life but insisted he had few regrets about leaving in final docuseries episodes out on Thursday.

Harry, 38, and his wife Meghan, 41, have lifted the lid on their experiences in the institution in the new series, risking a further rift with his family.

As young boys, the brothers provided the enduring image from their mother Princess Diana's funeral, walking behind her coffin.

But they are reportedly now no longer on speaking terms since Harry and Meghan -- also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- left for North America, settling in California.

In the final three episodes of "Harry & Meghan", Harry recalled a family summit in January 2020 over their plans to move abroad.

He said he proposed to be "half in, half out" of the royal family, working for his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II but being self-funded.