Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bid farewell to Instagram as British Royals

File Pic: Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, arrive at Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, Fiji. (Image: Reuters)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have finally shared their last post on social media before officially stepping down from their royal duties on March 31.

Taking to their official Instagram handle ‘Sussexroyal’ on March 30, they wrote a final thank you message to their 11.3 million followers on Instagram for supporting them in their roles as senior working members of the British royal family.

The Instagram post that they shared was written on the traditional navy-blue template of the royals and read: “Thank you to this community for the support, the inspiration, and the shared commitment to the good in the world.”

Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, opened their message by addressing the global crisis due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The opening lines read: “As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile….”

Encouraging their followers to stay strong and positive and lift each other up, they exhorted their fans to focus on health and wellbeing. The royals parted on a note of gratitude with promises to reconnect soon. “While you may not see us here, the work continues…. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You've been great,” it read.

The comments on the post have been switched off, but it has garnered thousands of likes.