Prince Harry and Meghan evicted from royal home: Reports

Mar 02, 2023 / 07:32 AM IST

Frogmore cottage, which the couple received as a wedding present, has now been offered to Prince Andrew, King Charles III's disgraced brother, according The Sun and Daily Telegraph.

Harry and Meghan moved to California in 2020 after dramatically quitting royal life.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are being evicted from their home on the British royal family's Windsor estate, a spokesperson said Wednesday, leaving them without a UK base.

Harry and Meghan moved to California in 2020 after dramatically quitting royal life.

The use of Frogmore Cottage was a wedding present from the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2018, and they refurbished it at a reported cost of £2.4 million ($2.9 million).

It has now been offered to Prince Andrew, King Charles III's disgraced brother, according to reports in The Sun and Daily Telegraph.

"We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," a spokesperson for the US-based couple said, without providing further details.