Prime accused in e-ticketing scam offers to fix loopholes for monthly salary of Rs 2 lakh

The e-ticketing racket has turned into a multi-crore market for scamsters and in an interesting development, the mastermind behind the e-ticketing racket has reached out to Railway Police Force (RPF) chief.

Hamid Ashraf, the prime accused, who is in Dubai, has claimed that arresting him or other people will not put an end to the e-ticketing racket. According to Ashraf, loopholes in IRCTC’s security system will enable other scamster to develop similar 'illegal' software and take advantage of these loopholes.

Ashraf fled to Dubai while on bail in 2016 after being nabbed in a similar racket.

The Times of India reported that Ashraf claimed he had repeatedly flagged loopholes that could be exploited by scamsters in the IT security system developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS). In a text message addressed to Arun Kumar, RPF director-general, Ashraf said: "The agencies did not take measures to plug the loopholes and so how can you hold me responsible? People did not pay heed to the details I had shared with them; all of them thought I was mad."