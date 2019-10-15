Price-drop alert: Oppo A9 2020 with 4GB RAM receives price cut in India

Oppo has slashed the price of the A9 2020 in India. The company has dropped the cost of the 4GB variant which was launched for Rs 16,990. The price drop comes as a surprise as the A9 2020 was launched last month.

Oppo A9 2020 with 4GB RAM is now available for Rs 15,990. The Rs 1,000 price cut is reflecting on Amazon India and has also been confirmed by offline retailers. Popular retailer Mahesh Telecom has tweeted about the A9 2020’s new price.

The 8GB RAM variant continues to be available for Rs 19,990. Oppo A9 2020 can be bought in Marine Green and Spade Purple colours.

Specifications include a 6.5-inch display with a water-drop notch on top. Oppo A9 2020 has a screen-to-body ratio of 89 percent due to thin bezels on the sides. For added screen protection, the display has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3+.

Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 665 SoC and Adreno 610 with 4GB and 8GB RAM. Oppo A9 2020 has 128GB storage as standard, with up to 256GB expandable memory via microSD. There is also a massive 5,000 mAh battery on the Oppo A9 2020.