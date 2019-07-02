Press renders show Motorola One Pro with water-drop notch and quad camera setup

After the launch of One Vision in India, Motorola is working on another smartphone called Motorola One Pro. The smartphone has been in the works for quite some time. In the latest development, press renders of the One Pro have leaked, revealing the design and specifications.

Renders of the One Pro had been revealed by tipster OnLeaks on collaboration with CashKaro in the past, based on leaks and speculations. Now, SlashLeaks has uploaded new renders, giving more details about the One Pro.

At the front, the One Pro would sport a water-drop notch display with a thick bezel at the chin for Motorola branding. The rear panel would have a quad camera setup that would have a very large bump. Below the four sensors, there is a cutout for the fingerprint scanner. This is contrary to the OnLeaks render which suggested that the One Pro would have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The LED flash is placed on the right side of the camera unit. At the bottom of the smartphone, the 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C chargers would be placed.