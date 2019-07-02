App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Press renders show Motorola One Pro with water-drop notch and quad camera setup

At the front, the One Pro would sport a water-drop notch display with a thick bezel at the chin for Motorola branding.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After the launch of One Vision in India, Motorola is working on another smartphone called Motorola One Pro. The smartphone has been in the works for quite some time. In the latest development, press renders of the One Pro have leaked, revealing the design and specifications.

Renders of the One Pro had been revealed by tipster OnLeaks on collaboration with CashKaro in the past, based on leaks and speculations. Now, SlashLeaks has uploaded new renders, giving more details about the One Pro. 

At the front, the One Pro would sport a water-drop notch display with a thick bezel at the chin for Motorola branding. The rear panel would have a quad camera setup that would have a very large bump. Below the four sensors, there is a cutout for the fingerprint scanner. This is contrary to the OnLeaks render which suggested that the One Pro would have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The LED flash is placed on the right side of the camera unit. At the bottom of the smartphone, the 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C chargers would be placed.

Close
Other details like the screen size and processor details are still not available. Motorola is expected to price the Motorola One Pro in the premium segment. The Lenovo-owned manufacturer is also working on another One-series smartphone called Motorola One Action. The smartphone is expected to come with a punch-hole display and an Exynos 9609 processor, like the Motorola One Vision.

First Published on Jul 2, 2019 11:57 am

tags #Motorola #smartphones #Technology

