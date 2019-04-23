Press renders reveal Google Pixel 3a, 3a XL to have a 3.5mm jack, no notch display

More leaks have come in as Google nears the launch of its Pixel 3a and 3a XL. The lite variants of Google’s flagship devices are set to launch on May 7 at the Google I/O, but before that, press renders of the device have been unveiled that reiterate some previously leaked reports.

The leaked renders reveal that the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL would have thick bezels at the top and bottom, according to a report by XDA Developers.

This might look dated but could possibly be a good move for Google who was heavily criticised for the big, ugly notch at the top of its current flagship.

The render images also reveal that Google is bringing the once-a-default-feature 3.5mm headphone jack on the Pixel 3a and 3a XL. The audio jack is placed on the top side of the smartphone above the front camera.

Google has ‘accidentally’ confirmed the launch of the Pixel 3a and 3a XL. The devices have been leaked several times, revealing the key specifications. Based on these leaks, the Pixel 3a would sport a 5.6-inch display with a pixel density of 440 PPI and a resolution of 1080 x 2220.

A Snapdragon 675 SoC would power the Pixel 3a, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Pixel 3a XL would feature a 6-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2160 and a pixel density of 400 PPI. It would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Both the Lite variants would share the camera unit from their premium counterparts. They would feature the same 12.2MP rear camera from Pixel 3. The Pixel 3a would pack a 2,915 mAh battery whereas the 3a XL would house a 3,430 mAh battery, same as the flagship variants. The devices are expected to be priced at EUR 450 (approximately Rs 35,000) for the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL would be priced at EUR 530 (approximately Rs 41,000).