Political unrest in West Bengal: Governor Tripathi says there might be need for President's rule

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi said on Monday that the state might need the imposition of president's rule.

His comments came in the backdrop of continued political violence in West Bengal, even weeks after the Lok Sabha elections concluded. Cadres of both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Trinamool Congress have been blaming each other for orchestrating arson and bloodbath. The clashes on June 8 reportedly claimed four lives.

However, the BJP leadership in the state has been claiming that five of their supporters were killed. The TMC has been alleging that six of their workers are untraceable at the moment.

Talking about the situation in West Bengal, Governor KN Tripathi said on Monday that he had informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah about the prevalent tense atmosphere in the state. Post-poll violence has claimed nearly a dozen lives already, reported India Today.

When asked to comment on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rejecting the advisory from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Tripathi said he had no role to play in that. Just like the central government has the authority to issue an advisory, the state government, too, has the freehand to decide what it wants to do about it.

Speaking about BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya warning about demanding president's rule in Bengal if the law and order situation worsens, Tripathi stated, “A need for imposing President’s rule may arise. When the demand comes, the central govt will consider it. But I didn't discuss anything on President's rule with the Prime Minister or the Home Minister today.”

Refusing to comment on the tussle of power between the leading party at the state and the leading party in the centre, he exhorted the cadres of both to maintain peace and ensure that the law and order situation is not disrupted any further.