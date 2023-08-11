President Droupadi Murmu requested Asha Bhosle to sing a song. She obliged with 2. Watch

Asha Bhosle sang 'Radha kaise na jale' and 'Churaliya hai'.

President Droupadi Murmu, Union Minister Smriti Irani, and iconic singer Asha Bhosle converged to grace News18 Rising India's initiative, SheShakti, to celebrate the indomitable spirit of Indian women.

While on stage, President Murmu first conferred an award to the singer and then requested her to sing a few lines from a song of her choice from the hundreds of songs she has sang in various languages spanning her 80-year career.

"On this beautiful occasion, we have Asha didi among us. So I would like to request her to song a song - that she likes," President Murmu said amid applause.

The 89-year-old singer chose two – “Radha kaise na jale” from “Lagaan” and “Churaliya hai tumne jo dil ko” from “Yaadon ki Baaraat”.

The spotlight shone brightly on Ms Bhosle as she took the stage, her mellifluous voice echoing the timeless melodies.

Watch the video here:



Veteran singer Asha Bhosle arrives in News18 Network’s “Rising India-She Shakti” conclave,she sings beautiful lyrics of her song #News18RisingIndia #SheShakti #AshaBhosle pic.twitter.com/nej7brxUuX — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 11, 2023

SheShakti honoured several eminent women for their achievements in their respective fields at the Taj Palace in Delhi.

Dr Tessy Thomas, the Missile Woman of India, Shamika Ravi, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, unsung heroes like Budhri Tati, a beacon of hope for over 500 women in a Naxal-affected region, Yogita Raghuvanshi, a trailblazing female truck driver who defied stereotypes to steer her way towards breaking barriers in a male-dominated profession and Dr. Seema Rao, a combat trainer for the armed forces were among the ones who were honoured.