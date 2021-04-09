English
Present focus on wholesale, retail still on radar: Walmart

The company's India unit, Walmart India announced the opening of its 21st cash and carry store in the country here and said it is in the process of building pipeline of 40 properties at 40 sites by next year as part of its programme to open 50 more stores by 2020.

