    'Foetus is passenger': Pregnant US woman's bizarre excuse after carpool fine

    Moneycontrol News
    July 12, 2022 / 04:32 PM IST
    When the woman was asked if there was anyone else in the car with her, she pointed at her stomach and said, 'Right here.

    When the woman was asked if there was anyone else in the car with her, she pointed at her stomach and said, 'Right here." (Image credit: @MikeSington/Twitter)


    A pregnant woman in Texas who was fined for driving solo in a carpool lane said her fetus must be counted as a passenger in the wake of strict new abortion laws.

    Brandy Bottone, who is 32-years-old and 34 weeks pregnant, wants to go to court after she was pulled over in Dallas and fined by a police officer last month.

    She was driving in a lane reserved for vehicles carrying at least two people. Although she did not dispute the fact, Bottone told a police officer that her unborn child was a person in the eyes of the law, as the United States Supreme Court had days earlier reversed decades-standing federal law guaranteeing women access to abortion.

    "He said, 'Is there somebody else in the car?'" Bottone told CNN on Sunday.

    "I pointed at my stomach and I was like, 'Right here,'" she recalled.

    When the policeman said that being pregnant "doesn't count" as the two persons must be "outside the body," Bottone insisted that "this is a baby."

    The Texas criminal code, like that of many conservative states, recognizes a fetus as a "person," but this does not appear to apply for laws regulating transportation.

    Here's how social media reacted to the news:


    Even before Roe v Wade was overturned last month, a new Texas law had banned almost all abortions after six weeks -- before many women even know they are pregnant.

    (With inputs from AFP)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #abortion laws #CarPool #foetus #Texas #US Abortion Laws
    first published: Jul 12, 2022 03:49 pm
