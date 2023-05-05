Pregnant passenger assaults airline worker in shocking video

A flyer was filmed attacking a Spirit Airlines worker in a shocking clip (Screengrab from video tweeted by @GAFollowers)

A pregnant passenger was filmed attacking an airline worker in the US over being denied boarding. Shocking footage of her assault has gone viral online. According to the Daily Mail, Que Maria Scott attacked Spirit Airlines employee Jasmine Rhoden on April 30 after she was denied boarding because of her aggressive behaviour.

Scott, 29, slammed the employee into a barrier before climbing on top of her. Stunned onlookers were forced to intervene and pull the two women apart. The incident took place at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia, where law enforcement authorities were called to detain Scott.



There was a fight yesterday at Atlanta Airport. They were both added to the no fly list. pic.twitter.com/svK2fKj9AZ

— Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) May 1, 2023

According to news reports, Scott announced to co-passengers that she was six-months pregnant despite allegedly “smelling of alcohol.”

Footage of the violent altercation was posted to Twitter with the caption, “There was a fight yesterday at Atlanta Airport. They were both added to the no fly list.” However, that information appears to be incorrect as only Scott was added to the no-fly list.

The 29-year-old was reportedly told by Rhoden she would not be allowed to be board because of her aggressive behaviour at the gate, which only led her to become more aggressive.

Spirit Airlines employee Jasmine Rhoden told Atlanta Police Department in a witness statement that Scott pulled her hair, pushed her into a barrier and caused her to fall down.

“Ms. Rhoden stated that the female fell on top of her and it took for other passengers to get Ms. Q. Scott off her,” the witness statement read. “Ms. Rhoden stated that she clearly smelled alcohol on Ms. Q. Scott even though Ms. Q. Scott claimed to be pregnant.”