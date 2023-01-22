 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
British Sikh army officer breaks record for longest solo polar expedition by a woman

Jan 22, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST

Preet Chandi has accomplished the longest solo and unsupported polar expedition by any woman in history.

Preet Chandi, 33, documents her adventures in a blog titled "Polar Preet". (Image credit: Preet Chandi)

Preet Chandi, a British Sikh Army officer, has made history by undertaking the longest unaided and solo polar expedition by any woman in history.

Chandi, 33, covered 868 miles (1,397 kms) in Antarctica, in temperatures dropping as low as -50C, skiing and pulling a sledge. She broke the polar expedition record set by German mountaineer Anja Blacha in 2022 (858 miles or 1,381 kms.

She had hoped to become the first woman to cross Antarctica unsupported.

"I dont have the time to complete the crossing," Preet, who set off on her expedition in November, wrote on her blog "Polar Preet" on Thursday, January 19. "I’m pretty gutted."

Chandi completed 67 days of her polar journey on Friday, January 20.

In January 2022, Chandi had become the first woman of colour to finish a 400-mile journey in Antarctica.