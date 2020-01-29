App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prashant Kishor is coronavirus of politics: JDU leader

Ajay Alok’s response came in retaliation to Prashant Kishor’s tweet about Bihar Chief Minister and JDU leader Nitish Kumar’s “lies about why Kishor was inducted into the party”.

Jagyaseni Biswas
File image: Prashant Kishor (left) with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Former Janata Dal-United spokesperson Ajay Alok said on January 29 that Prashant Kishor is not a trustworthy person. Hitting out at him, Alok pointed out how the JDU national vice president straddles across parties in his capacity as a political strategist.

Taking to Twitter, the Bihar minister wrote: “Prashant Kishor could not win the trust of Modi Ji or Nitish Ji. He works for the Aam Admi Party, stays in touch with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, helps West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. How can anyone trust a person like him?

He went on to draw a parallel between Kishor and the pathogen coronavirus and said: “We are happy this #coronavirus is leaving us; he can go wherever he wants to.”


Close
Kumar said that Prashant Kishor could join the JDU only because Union Home Minister Amit Shah -- with whom he was engaged in a verbal spat over the Citizenship Amendment Act – had recommended so.


First Published on Jan 29, 2020 01:12 pm

tags #Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar #Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) #Janata Dal (United) #Prashant Kishor

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.