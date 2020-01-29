Prashant Kishor is coronavirus of politics: JDU leader

Ajay Alok’s response came in retaliation to Prashant Kishor’s tweet about Bihar Chief Minister and JDU leader Nitish Kumar’s “lies about why Kishor was inducted into the party”.
Former Janata Dal-United spokesperson Ajay Alok said on January 29 that Prashant Kishor is not a trustworthy person. Hitting out at him, Alok pointed out how the JDU national vice president straddles across parties in his capacity as a political strategist.
Taking to Twitter, the Bihar minister wrote: “Prashant Kishor could not win the trust of Modi Ji or Nitish Ji. He works for the Aam Admi Party, stays in touch with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, helps West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. How can anyone trust a person like him?He went on to draw a parallel between Kishor and the pathogen coronavirus and said: “We are happy this #coronavirus is leaving us; he can go wherever he wants to.”
अरे नीतीश कुमार का fall देखने का सपना देखते देखते लालू जी होतवार जेल पहुँच गए भई , आप कहाँ जाओगे ? राजनीतिक विश्वसनीयता कहाँ हैं आपकी ? Congress , AAP , SS, TMC,DMK ? कोई तो बताओ ? नीतीश जी को बहुत काम हैं भई तुमसे रंग मिलाने के अलावा , वैसे भी अपना क़द देखकर बोलना चाहिए https://t.co/Qb8hQlyoVJ
— Dr Ajay Alok (@alok_ajay) January 28, 2020
राजनीति के दो corona virus को हमने isolate कर दिया हैं । शायद इन्होंने सदस्यता का नवीनीकरण भी नहीं करवाया हैं । ऐसे राजनीतिक corporate दलाल जो दल और नेता के चेहरे पे अपनी दिल्ली की दलाली और जेब चमकाते हैं ये लोग कोढ़ हैं किसी भी दल के लिए । बाक़ी दल ख़ासकर congress और AAP समझे
— Dr Ajay Alok (@alok_ajay) January 28, 2020
.@NitishKumar what a fall for you to lie about how and why you made me join JDU!! Poor attempt on your part to try and make my colour same as yours!
And if you are telling the truth who would believe that you still have courage not to listen to someone recommended by @AmitShah?— Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 28, 2020