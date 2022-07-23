Praggnanandhaa’s meeting with ‘Rajinikanth uncle’ before Chess Olympiad

Praggnanandhaa met superstar Rajinikanth (Image credit: rpragchess/Twitter)

Chess and cinema came together when Indian grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa met superstar Rajinikanth. The meeting took place ahead of the 44th Chess Olympiad, scheduled to start in Chennai on July 28.

For the 16-year-old Chennai-born chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa, it was a day to remember. He shared four photos from his meeting with Rajinikanth on Twitter this morning. Praggnanandhaa’s family was also present for the occasion.

The teenaged chess grandmaster said he was inspired with “Rajinikanth uncle.”



A day to remember!!! Met @rajinikanth uncle today with my family! Inspired by his humbleness despite reaching great heights! #Respect #Magizchi pic.twitter.com/Xfg2XUg5RD

— Praggnanandhaa (@rpragchess) July 23, 2022

“A day to remember!!! Met Rajinikanth uncle today with my family! Inspired by his humbleness despite reaching great heights!” wrote Praggnanandhaa, adding the hashtag Magizchi, the Tamil word for happiness.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth had launched a teaser for the 44th Chess Olympiad earlier this month.

Scheduled to take place in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, from July 28 to August 10, the Chess Olympiad will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is expected to see participation from around 2,000 players from across the world.

Last month, Praggnanandhaa met former world champion Viswanathan Anand and grandmaster Sandipan Chanda for the unveiling of the mascot for the 44th Chess Olympiad – Thambi (which means younger brother in Tamil).

The mascot 'Thambi' is a knight dressed in the traditional Tamil attire Veshti (Dhoti) with a shirt and is seen with folded hands, apparently extending the Tamil greeting 'Vanakkam'. The words "Chess Believe" are seen on its shirt. It was unveiled by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.