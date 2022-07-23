English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Praggnanandhaa’s meeting with ‘Rajinikanth uncle’ before Chess Olympiad

    "Met Rajinikanth uncle today with my family!" wrote R Praggnanandhaa.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 23, 2022 / 03:53 PM IST
    Praggnanandhaa met superstar Rajinikanth (Image credit: rpragchess/Twitter)

    Praggnanandhaa met superstar Rajinikanth (Image credit: rpragchess/Twitter)


    Chess and cinema came together when Indian grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa met superstar Rajinikanth. The meeting took place ahead of the 44th Chess Olympiad, scheduled to start in Chennai on July 28.

    For the 16-year-old Chennai-born chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa, it was a day to remember. He shared four photos from his meeting with Rajinikanth on Twitter this morning. Praggnanandhaa’s family was also present for the occasion.

    The teenaged chess grandmaster said he was inspired with “Rajinikanth uncle.”

    “A day to remember!!! Met Rajinikanth uncle today with my family! Inspired by his humbleness despite reaching great heights!” wrote Praggnanandhaa, adding the hashtag Magizchi, the Tamil word for happiness.


    Tamil superstar Rajinikanth had launched a teaser for the 44th Chess Olympiad earlier this month.

    Close

    Related stories

    Scheduled to take place in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, from July 28 to August 10, the Chess Olympiad will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is expected to see participation from around 2,000 players from across the world.

    Last month, Praggnanandhaa met former world champion Viswanathan Anand and grandmaster Sandipan Chanda for the unveiling of the mascot for the 44th Chess Olympiad – Thambi (which means younger brother in Tamil).

    The mascot 'Thambi' is a knight dressed in the traditional Tamil attire Veshti (Dhoti) with a shirt and is seen with folded hands, apparently extending the Tamil greeting 'Vanakkam'. The words "Chess Believe" are seen on its shirt. It was unveiled by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Chennai #Chess Olympiad #Praggnanandhaa #R Praggnanandhaa #Rajinikanth
    first published: Jul 23, 2022 03:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.