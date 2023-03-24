 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Parineeta' director Pradeep Sarkar dies at 67: 'Such keen eye for beauty'

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST

Pradeep Sarkar was hospitalised in Mumbai early on March 24. He had been undergoing dialysis.

Tributes poured in for Pradeep Sarkar, fondly known as 'dada'.(Image credit: @Taran Adarsh/Twitter)

Bollywood director Pradeep Sarkar, best known for films like Parineeta and Mardaani, has died aged 67. Film personalities paid tributes to him on social media, describing him as a "brilliant filmmaker" and "wonderful person".

Sarkar was hospitalised early on March 24, The Times of India reported. He had been undergoing dialysis.

His death sparked a flurry of social media tributes in which he was lovingly called "dada".

Actor Ajay Devgn wrote: "The news of Pradeep Sarkar’s demise is still hard to digest. My prayers are with the departed and his family."

 