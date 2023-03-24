'Parineeta' director Pradeep Sarkar dies at 67: 'Such keen eye for beauty'

Tributes poured in for Pradeep Sarkar, fondly known as 'dada'.(Image credit: @Taran Adarsh/Twitter)

Bollywood director Pradeep Sarkar, best known for films like Parineeta and Mardaani, has died aged 67. Film personalities paid tributes to him on social media, describing him as a "brilliant filmmaker" and "wonderful person".

Sarkar was hospitalised early on March 24, The Times of India reported. He had been undergoing dialysis.

His death sparked a flurry of social media tributes in which he was lovingly called "dada".

Actor Ajay Devgn wrote: "The news of Pradeep Sarkar’s demise is still hard to digest. My prayers are with the departed and his family."

"Waking up to another sad loss … too early …," Bas Ek Pal director Onir tweeted.



— iamOnir (@IamOnir) March 24, 2023

Filmmaker Ram Kamal recounted his meetings with Sarkar.

"Flashes from my first meeting at his office for Parineeta to special screening of Helicopter Ela seemed so fresh," he wrote. "Brilliant ad film maker, foodie, art and music connoisseur and wonderful story teller. We will miss you."



Film critic Anupama Chopra praised Sarkar's "keen eye for beauty".

"His frames were stunning without being synthetic," she wrote. "Vidya Balan’s introduction in Parineeta is unforgettable. Rest in peace dada."



— Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) March 24, 2023

Director Kunal Kohli remembered Sarkar as a "really sweet person".

"Had lovely conversations about cinema with him," he wrote. "RIP Dada."

Sarkar's film directing credits also include Laaga Chunari Mein Daag and Lafangey Parinde.

He also directed the web serials Duranga and Forbidden Love.

Sarkar won one Filmfare Award, one Zee Cine Award and the 2006 Indira Gandhi Award for best debut director.

His funeral will take place at 4 pm today at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium.