Potholes are killing Mumbaikars even as BMC claims to spend Rs 17,000 to fix each

The richest municipal corporation in India has been pumping crores of rupees into fixing the thousands of potholes that riddle the streets of Mumbai. Yet, year on year, the same problem keeps surfacing mysteriously, claiming lives and worsening the traffic situation in the Maximum City.

Recently, on September 8, an auto rickshaw driver’s life was lost to a pothole accident while ferrying people to Bandra East. The incessant rains had reduced visibility due to which his auto hit a massive pothole. He lost his grip and flew out of the vehicle, which fell on him, crushing his bones.

Fatal accidents due to bad roads are common in Mumbai every monsoon, even as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reportedly been spending Rs 17,000 to fix each pothole for the past two years. A reply to an RTI query has revealed that the civic body has spent Rs 15 crore in repairing 8,879 potholes during this period, reported CNN-News18.

If you think this amount was insane, the expense made on fixing potholes between 2013 and 2015 was even higher, considering Rs 80 crore was shelled out to repair 3,654 potholes.

The RTI was filed by activist Shakil Shaikh, and the municipal body informed him that they had spent Rs 17,693 per pothole. The activist expressly smells a rat in this and has alleged rampant corruption behind the staggering amount.

Meanwhile, even in the face of glaring proof, a senior BMC official claimed on September 9 that there were absolutely no potholes in the city. Yashwant Jadhav, the civic body’s standing committee chairman, said he had not spotted a single pothole in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Notably, this statement came even as the BMC had received more than 17,200 pothole complaints.