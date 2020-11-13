PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Potentially hazardous' space rock, twice the size of Taj Mahal, to pass Earth on Diwali

These asteroids will pass by Earth at an approximate speed of 28,646 km per hour on November 14.

Moneycontrol News

Two asteroids, one of which NASA has warned to be twice the size of the Taj Mahal and "potentially hazardous" is set to buzz past Earth on Diwali.

These asteroids are named Asteroid 2020 TB9 and Asteroid 2020 ST1. According to NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) Asteroid ST1, which is double the size of Taj Mahal, will pass by the planet at an approximate speed of 28,646 km per hour on November 14 according to an India Today report.

While Asteroid 2020 TB9, which has a size of 30 meters, will zip past Earth at a speed of 21,600 km per hour.

Close

According to a report, NASA classifies “Potentially Hazardous Asteroids (PHAs) based on parameters that measure the asteroid’s potential to make threatening close approaches to the Earth.

related news

“Specifically, all asteroids with a minimum orbit intersection distance (MOID) of 0.05 au or less are considered PHAs.”

The asteroid is also a 'near Earth Object' (NEO), which allows NASA to study the history of the solar system.

meanwhile, Asteroid 2020 VL1 and Asteroid 2019 VL5 will also be zooming past Earth on November 13 and 15, respectively. Asteroid 2020 VL1 is thrice the size of the distance between Earth and the moon.
First Published on Nov 13, 2020 03:38 pm

tags #Earth #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.