'Potentially hazardous' space rock, twice the size of Taj Mahal, to pass Earth on Diwali

Two asteroids, one of which NASA has warned to be twice the size of the Taj Mahal and "potentially hazardous" is set to buzz past Earth on Diwali.

These asteroids are named Asteroid 2020 TB9 and Asteroid 2020 ST1. According to NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) Asteroid ST1, which is double the size of Taj Mahal, will pass by the planet at an approximate speed of 28,646 km per hour on November 14 according to an India Today report.

While Asteroid 2020 TB9, which has a size of 30 meters, will zip past Earth at a speed of 21,600 km per hour.

According to a report, NASA classifies “Potentially Hazardous Asteroids (PHAs) based on parameters that measure the asteroid’s potential to make threatening close approaches to the Earth.

“Specifically, all asteroids with a minimum orbit intersection distance (MOID) of 0.05 au or less are considered PHAs.”

The asteroid is also a 'near Earth Object' (NEO), which allows NASA to study the history of the solar system.

meanwhile, Asteroid 2020 VL1 and Asteroid 2019 VL5 will also be zooming past Earth on November 13 and 15, respectively. Asteroid 2020 VL1 is thrice the size of the distance between Earth and the moon.