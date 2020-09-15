Potential sign of life on venus sparks memes on Internet

Scientists on September 14 announced the discovery of a rare molecule, Phosphine, in the clouds of Venus, a possible hint of microbial life in the atmosphere of our neighbouring planet. The news has since created a lot of buzz on the internet.

Several outside experts — and the study authors themselves — agreed this is tantalising but said it is far from the first proof of life on another planet.

As astronomers plan for searches for life on planets outside our solar system, a major method is to look for chemical signatures that can only be made by biological processes, called biosignatures. After three astronomers met in a bar in Hawaii, they decided to look that way at the closest planet to Earth: Venus. They searched for phosphine, which is three hydrogen atoms and a phosphorous atom.

The new findings have triggered a range of reactions on social media with #Aliens and #LifeOnVenus dominating trends online.



