Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Posters thanking Mulayam for backing Modi crop up on Lucknow streets

First Aparna Yadav and now her father-in-law Mulayam, members of one the most powerful political families in Uttar Pradesh, have been coming out in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of late.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Samajwadi party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav’s open support for the Prime Minister must have definitely earned him a multitude of fans, who spared no effort in expressing their gratitude. Posters thanking the former Chief Minister sprung up at various locations in Lucknow on Wednesday.

One of the posters read: "Thank you Mulayam Singh Yadav, today you echoed the wish of 125 crore Indians in the Lok Sabha."

At a time, when every other party in India is attempting to forge a solid union to spell trouble for the NDA government, the Samajwadi Party patriarch said: "I wish pradhan mantriji becomes pradhan mantri again (I wish Modi becomes the PM again)". He added: "I congratulate the Prime Minister because he has tried to take everybody along. I want to say that all members must win and return to the House."

This, he said, while UPA Chairperson and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was standing beside him.

The remarks didn’t go unnoticed. PM Narendra Modi thanked him twice with folded hands, for the kind words.

The remarks made at the last session of the 16th Lok Sabha left the Opposition alliance squirming and senior SP leaders red-faced.

Anguished SP leader Azam Khan, however, believes Netaji couldn’t have said this, unless someone made him say so.

First Published on Feb 14, 2019 12:28 pm

tags #2019 General Elections #BJP #Mulayam Singh Yadav #Narendra Modi #Samajwadi Party

