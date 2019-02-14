Posters thanking Mulayam for backing Modi crop up on Lucknow streets

Samajwadi party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav’s open support for the Prime Minister must have definitely earned him a multitude of fans, who spared no effort in expressing their gratitude. Posters thanking the former Chief Minister sprung up at various locations in Lucknow on Wednesday.



Poster put up in Lucknow thanking Mulayam Singh Yadav for his "I wish you (PM Modi) become PM again" remark in Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/HQralAXxOJ

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 13, 2019

One of the posters read: "Thank you Mulayam Singh Yadav, today you echoed the wish of 125 crore Indians in the Lok Sabha."

First Aparna Yadav and now her father-in-law Mulayam, members of one the most powerful political families in Uttar Pradesh, have been coming out in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of late.

At a time, when every other party in India is attempting to forge a solid union to spell trouble for the NDA government, the Samajwadi Party patriarch said: "I wish pradhan mantriji becomes pradhan mantri again (I wish Modi becomes the PM again)". He added: "I congratulate the Prime Minister because he has tried to take everybody along. I want to say that all members must win and return to the House."

This, he said, while UPA Chairperson and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was standing beside him.

The remarks didn’t go unnoticed. PM Narendra Modi thanked him twice with folded hands, for the kind words.

The remarks made at the last session of the 16th Lok Sabha left the Opposition alliance squirming and senior SP leaders red-faced.

Anguished SP leader Azam Khan, however, believes Netaji couldn’t have said this, unless someone made him say so.

Azam Khan, Samajwadi Party, on Mulayam Singh Yadav's remark in Lok Sabha, 'I wish you (PM Modi) become PM again': Bahut dukh hua hai ye sunkar. Ye bayan unke munh me daala gaya hai. Ye bayan Mulayam Ji ka nahi hai, ye bayan Neta Ji se dilwaya gaya hai pic.twitter.com/NjdKMomiaE— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 13, 2019