Post-pandemic travel | High-income millennials to spend big in 2021: Survey

After the pandemic squashed travel plans in 2020, wealthy millennials in the United States will spend big on travel in 2021, according to a survey by TripAdvisor and Accenture.

High-income millennials (those earning above $100,000 a year) are most likely to spend their savings on travel, with 32 percent planning to increase their travel expenditure.

"High-income millennials are traveling in style with 37 percent either having already booked or planning to book a luxury vacation (more than $5,000) as their next travel experience," the survey said.

Of high-income millennials, 48 percent travelled at least once in 2020 and 32 percent had already booked a trip in 2021 when the survey was taken.

The survey was conducted on March 3, 2021 and interviewed 1,000 respondents from 49 states in the US.

Of US respondents, 22 percent have already booked a trip, and are planning travel that is further away from home and for longer durations.

Among respondents who did not travel at all in 2020, 61 percent said they were comfortable doing so in 2021.

"Of course, not everyone's making plans at the same pace, respondents of our survey earning a yearly income of $100,000+ are leading the way with 34 percent having already booked a trip for 2021, compared to 19 percent of the remaining population," the survey said.

Of the respondents, 54 percent earning an annual income of over $50,000 are planning domestic air travel for their next trip. 25 percent of those earning more than $100,000 a year are considering international air travel.