Posh hotel in China sparks outrage for charging extra fee for second shower

The hotel said it was a water-saving technique as several guests took multiple showers and baths. (Representational)

A high-end hotel in China has ignited a firestorm of criticism and controversy for its unusual policy of charging patrons an additional fee for taking a second bath or shower during their stay. The upscale establishment, which boasts rooms that come with a hefty price tag of 2,500 yuan (Rs 28,850) per night, has found itself at the centre of a heated debate over its water-saving initiative.

The controversy came to light when an unidentified Chinese woman, who had booked a two-night stay at the hotel, stumbled upon an unexpected sign. The sign bluntly stated that guests would incur an extra charge for indulging in a second shower or bath. She shared a photo of the sign on social media that drew sharp criticism against the establishment.

An unnamed staff member at the hotel in Yunnan province explained the rationale behind this eyebrow-raising policy, revealing that the establishment aimed to curb what it deemed "excessive water consumption" by guests who took multiple showers or baths.

This water-saving initiative, according to the staff member, was especially crucial during the bustling summer holiday season when demand for water soared. The sign, which had been conspicuously displayed for a month, remained a mere warning as no guest had been slapped with the additional fee as of yet.

The public's reaction to the hotel's unorthodox approach was swift and fierce. Online commentators wasted no time in expressing their incredulity, with one individual rhetorically questioning whether the hotel planned to charge for air conditioning usage next.

Another skeptic pondered the implications of the policy for rooms housing two occupants.