Portugal may scrap "golden visa": 5 points about scheme that attracts wealthy Indians

Curated by : Shylaja Varma
Nov 04, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Portugal’s “golden visa” scheme has attracted 6.5 billion euros in investment by foreigners, mainly from China, Brazil and South Africa, with the bulk of the money going into real estate.

The cost of living in Portugal is around 30 percent cheaper than in the UK, with rent around 33 percent cheaper.

Portugal is considering to end its "golden visa" scheme as the government feels the programme has “already fulfilled the function it had to fulfil”. The much sought-after scheme, officially known as the Portugal Golden Residence Permit Program, is a five-year residence-by-investment programme for non-European Union (EU) nationals.

The facility has been drawing interest from the ultra-rich in South Asia in recent years, according to a report by global citizenship planning firm Henley and Partners.

“"(It) probably has already fulfilled the role it had to fulfil and, at this moment, is no longer justified to keep it,” Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa was quoted as telling reporters by news agency Reuters.
The “golden visa” programme has been heavily criticised in the country for increasing house prices and rents, and the European Commission has called for the end of such national schemes.

5 key features of Portugal’s “golden visa” scheme

Investment requirements for Golden Residence Permit Program

Applicants of the “golden visa” scheme in Portugal should qualify for certain investment options such as transfer of money for certain programmes, property acquisition or business investment.

Portugal’s “golden visa” scheme has attracted 6.5 billion euros in investment by foreigners, mainly from China, Brazil and South Africa, with the bulk of the money going into real estate, reports Reuters.

first published: Nov 4, 2022 09:01 am
