Portion of US highway named after Indian-origin cop shot dead

A section of a highway in California in United States was named after 33-year-old Indian-origin police officer Ronil Singh, who died after getting shot by an illegal immigrant in 2018, a News18 report said.

In a commemoration ceremony held last Saturday, a section of Highway 33 located in Newman in California was named as "Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Highway" with the signage put up at the intersection of the highway and Stuhr Road during the ceremony.



Today the community came together to honor the memory of Cpl. Ronil Singh, who was tragically killed in the line of duty in December 2018. The memorial highway sign was unveiled today and will be displayed on Highway 33 and Stuhr Road. pic.twitter.com/b4cNgZekRg — Assemblyman Juan Alanis (@JuanAlanisCA) September 2, 2023

Messages of love and remembrance have been written behind the signage, including words from Singh's son Arnav that read, "Love you Papa!".

Singh was from Fiji and became a police officer at the Newman Police department in July 2011. He was shot in December 2018 and culprit-identified as Paulo Virgen Mendoza- was arrested after a three-day manhunt.

He pled guilty to the murder and was handed a life imprisonment without the possibility of parole in 2020.

Singh's widow Anamika was present at the ceremony, as well. The Assemble Transportation Committee in September 2019 passed a resolution for a portion of the highway to be named after Singh. The work on naming the section, however, was stalled.

