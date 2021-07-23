Porn pops up on prominent news websites like HuffPost, Washington Post, The Verge

Motherboard (Vice) reported that vid.me embeds now redirect to the 5 Star Porn HD homepage. (Representative image)

Porn showed up in third-party embeds of some regular websites after a porn company purchased the domain of a defunct video-hosting site.

The content appeared on Huffington Post, New York magazine, The Washington Post, The Verge and many other websites.

Porn company 5 Star HD Porn bought the expired domain for Vidme, which went out of business in 2017.

The Verge said it found one such embed and had since disabled it.

Motherboard (Vice) has reported that vid.me embeds now redirect to the 5 Star Porn HD homepage. The site vid.me also redirects there.

There was no response from 5 Star HD Porn when Motherboard requested for a comment.

The report said that an archived version of New York magazine article about former US House Majority leader John Boehner's "creepy kissy face," one page where the porn appeared, showed that there was previously a vid.me embed on the page; the page's source code shows the same.

The report said that, while it was unclear what caused the embedding of the videos, it was likely that embedded Vidme videos displayed the homepage of 5 Star HD, rather than the original videos.