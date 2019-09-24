Popular miniature car maker Hot Wheels launches monster truck series in India

One of India’s most popular toy brands, Hot Wheels, recently launched its Monster Truck series in India. Available in 1:64, 1:43 and 1:24 scale, the scale models are larger than the usual Hot Wheels lineup.

As per a report in Zigwheels, the monster trucks are available in four different body shells. Among those is a ‘70s Dodge Charger R/T shell. It has a die-cast metal body which is painted in an electric green colour scheme.

It also gets a plastic underbody with intricate detailing. It reveals a set of faux suspension springs and frame elements. Though the detailing is enough for kids, it is not an identical replica of the original.

The scale model does not get a real suspension unit with normal springs but gets deep grooves through which the solid wheel axles pass through. It also gets a fake turbocharger mounted on the bonnet as a visual appeal.