Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Popular miniature car maker Hot Wheels launches monster truck series in India

Though the detailing is enough for kids, it is not an identical replica of the original.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

One of India’s most popular toy brands, Hot Wheels, recently launched its Monster Truck series in India. Available in 1:64, 1:43 and 1:24 scale, the scale models are larger than the usual Hot Wheels lineup.

As per a report in Zigwheels, the monster trucks are available in four different body shells. Among those is a ‘70s Dodge Charger R/T shell. It has a die-cast metal body which is painted in an electric green colour scheme.

It also gets a plastic underbody with intricate detailing. It reveals a set of faux suspension springs and frame elements. Though the detailing is enough for kids, it is not an identical replica of the original.

Close

The scale model does not get a real suspension unit with normal springs but gets deep grooves through which the solid wheel axles pass through. It also gets a fake turbocharger mounted on the bonnet as a visual appeal.

The mini Monster Truck has a price of Rs 999 for the ‘70s Dodge Charger Shell model. While it might not appeal to a dedicated collector, it will keep a child engaged for quite some time.

First Published on Sep 24, 2019 04:06 pm
First Published on Sep 24, 2019 04:06 pm

tags #Auto #HotWheels #Monster Truck #Technology #trends

