you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 08:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pope Francis, Grand Imam embrace each other, call for world peace

A picture of Pope Francis and the Grand Imam Sheikh Ahmed Al Tayeb engaged in what appeared to be a kiss, went viral on the internet and caused a stir. A barrage of trolls and sneers followed.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Pope Francis and Grand Imam of al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb stand after signing a document on fighting extremism, during an inter-religious meeting at the Founder's Memorial in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on February 4, 2019. - Image: Reuters
1/5

Pope Francis and Grand Imam of al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb stand after signing a document on fighting extremism, during an inter-religious meeting at the Founder's Memorial in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on February 4, 2019. - Image: Reuters
Pope Francis shaking hands with Grand Imam of al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb during an inter-religious meeting in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on February 4, 2019. The two called for the war in West Asia to end. - Image: Reuters
2/5

Pope Francis shaking hands with Grand Imam of al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb during an inter-religious meeting in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on February 4, 2019. The two called for the war in West Asia to end. - Image: Reuters
Pope Francis is greeted by Grand Imam of al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on February 4, 2019. - Image: Reuters
3/5

Pope Francis is greeted by Grand Imam of al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on February 4, 2019. - Image: Reuters
Pope Francis and Grand Imam of al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb embrace each other after signing a document on fighting extremism, during an inter-religious meeting in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on February 4, 2019. - Image: Reuters
4/5

Pope Francis and Grand Imam of al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb embrace each other after signing a document on fighting extremism, during an inter-religious meeting in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on February 4, 2019. - Image: Reuters
Pope Francis and Grand Imam of al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb kiss each other after signing a document on fighting extremism, during an inter-religious meeting at the Founder's Memorial in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on February 4, 2019. - Image: Reuters
5/5

Pope Francis and Grand Imam of al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb kiss each other after signing a document on fighting extremism, during an inter-religious meeting at the Founder's Memorial in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on February 4, 2019. - Image: Reuters
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 08:47 am

tags #Slideshow #trends #World News

