App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 27, 2019 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Polls end, talks with Pakistan begin: Congress on Sushma-Qureshi photo

The two diplomats sat next to each while attending a joint call on Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Sushma Swaraj
Sushma Swaraj
Whatsapp

The Congress party took a swipe at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for holding “foreign minister-level talks” with Pakistan soon after the seven-phase voting for the Lok Sabha elections were over.

The Opposition party fired the salvo as External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj spoke to her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi during a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet in Kyrgyztan on Wednesday. The two diplomats sat next to each while attending a joint call on Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

Hitting out at the saffron party, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted: “Electoral politics over, pro-Pakistan policy begins” along with a photo of the two leaders sitting beside each other.

“Election Over, Votes Garnered, Pulwama Martyrs Forgotten! Foreign Minister-level talks with Pakistan begin, business as usual,” he added.

According to ministry sources, however, Qureshi and Sushma only exchanged pleasantries and there was no actual meeting between them.

The picture that was shared by the media was taken during the joint call on Jeenbekov, they confirmed.

On Tuesday, Sushma reached Kyrgyz capital Bishkek to attend the SCO Foreign Ministers’ meet. Both Sushma and Qureshi happened to attend the meet of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of SCO, reported NDTV.

The organisation was founded at a 2001 summit held in Shanghai. It saw an attendance of Presidents of Russia, Kyrgyz Republic, China, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

India became a member of the SCO at the same time as Pakistan, in the year 2017.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated in February after Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) carried out a dastardly fidayeen attack which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserved Police Force troopers.
First Published on May 27, 2019 04:53 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Ajay Devgn’s is overseeing the la ...

Veeru Devgan no more: From going to prison at 14 to being the greatest ...

Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgan no more

Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgan passes away, Vicky Kaushal’s fath ...

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh to be a Gujju bhai for his next YRF ...

Exclusive: Woman who accused Karan Oberoi of rape attacked, asked to ' ...

Karan Johar is my 'big brother', states Prabal Gurung while dismissing ...

Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana looks fierce in this new poster, announ ...

Provide Names of Big Loan Defaulters: CIC to RBI

FCA and Renault Pondering Over Possible Partnership

Is Salman Khan Working in Biopic Based on a BSF Soldier?

Disha Patani-Tiger Shorff-Ananya Panday Go On a Lunch Date, See Pics

Officials: Taliban Attacks Kill 10 Afghan Troops, Four Police Official ...

Knives Out in RJD: Party MLA Demands Tejashwi' Yadav's Resignation Fro ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Mark Wood Cleared For England's World Cup Opener

Confident of Timely Payment of Salary for May: BSNL Chief

Children Face Highest Biting Risk from Pit Bulls

Andhra Pradesh election results 2019: Is it end of the road for Chandr ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Sumalatha Ambareesh thanks BJP for su ...

43% of newly elected Lok Sabha members have criminal cases against the ...

First session of new Lok Sabha likely from June 6-15

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 248 points higher, Nifty above 11,900; metal ...

Consumption slowdown will last for a few more quarters, says Axis Capi ...

Investing in equity mutual funds? Here are six mistakes to be avoided ...

What Goldman Sachs expects in terms of India's growth, reforms in FY20

Prem Singh Tamang, aka PS Golay, sworn in as Sikkim CM: SKM chief was ...

Fear of wrath of upper caste makes dreams of Dalit grooms to ride a ma ...

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party triumphs in EU vote in Britain; Theresa Ma ...

NBFC mess: Why India’s problematic shadow banks need an Asset Qualit ...

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch highlights what it takes to make one o ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: Relentless Shi Yuqi demolishes World No 1 Kento Mom ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

In The Camel Merchant of Philadelphia, Sarbpreet Singh writes about th ...

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 vs Asus ROG Phone vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Gaming flagsh ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.