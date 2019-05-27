Polls end, talks with Pakistan begin: Congress on Sushma-Qureshi photo

The Congress party took a swipe at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for holding “foreign minister-level talks” with Pakistan soon after the seven-phase voting for the Lok Sabha elections were over.

The Opposition party fired the salvo as External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj spoke to her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi during a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet in Kyrgyztan on Wednesday. The two diplomats sat next to each while attending a joint call on Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

Hitting out at the saffron party, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted: “Electoral politics over, pro-Pakistan policy begins” along with a photo of the two leaders sitting beside each other.

“Election Over, Votes Garnered, Pulwama Martyrs Forgotten! Foreign Minister-level talks with Pakistan begin, business as usual,” he added.

According to ministry sources, however, Qureshi and Sushma only exchanged pleasantries and there was no actual meeting between them.

The picture that was shared by the media was taken during the joint call on Jeenbekov, they confirmed.

On Tuesday, Sushma reached Kyrgyz capital Bishkek to attend the SCO Foreign Ministers’ meet. Both Sushma and Qureshi happened to attend the meet of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of SCO, reported NDTV.

The organisation was founded at a 2001 summit held in Shanghai. It saw an attendance of Presidents of Russia, Kyrgyz Republic, China, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

India became a member of the SCO at the same time as Pakistan, in the year 2017.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated in February after Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) carried out a dastardly fidayeen attack which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserved Police Force troopers.